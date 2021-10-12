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Detox from Vaccines with Natural Infusions || Josep Pàmies (English dubbed)
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252 views • October 12, 2021
Josep Pàmies shares his knowledge on medicinal plants to detoxify from elements that have been added to vaccines. He is interviewed by Rafa Navarro (cop225), the policeman who got the famous Pfizer vaccine vial that was analyzed by Dr. Pablo Campra.
Josep Pámies Breu is a farmer who has been involved in the trade union and cooperative world since his youth. Over the years he has seen firsthand the damage that conventional agriculture is causing to people's health and the environment, and this has made him aware of the hidden interests that move out of sight of citizens. That is why, disenchanted with the industrial food that he also produced for a few years, he now devotes his energies to promoting a natural lifestyle and encourages everyone to be part of the change that humanity needs.
Josep has also been working to spread the therapeutic use of medicinal plants and other low-cost natural therapies. He advises with his experience both the Pàmies Vitae consultation team and the Sweet Revolution of Medicinal Plants Association.
* Source: https://www.orwell.city/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
Josep Pámies Breu is a farmer who has been involved in the trade union and cooperative world since his youth. Over the years he has seen firsthand the damage that conventional agriculture is causing to people's health and the environment, and this has made him aware of the hidden interests that move out of sight of citizens. That is why, disenchanted with the industrial food that he also produced for a few years, he now devotes his energies to promoting a natural lifestyle and encourages everyone to be part of the change that humanity needs.
Josep has also been working to spread the therapeutic use of medicinal plants and other low-cost natural therapies. He advises with his experience both the Pàmies Vitae consultation team and the Sweet Revolution of Medicinal Plants Association.
* Source: https://www.orwell.city/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* How to recover from the vaccine: https://vaxx.free2shine.net/recovering-from-the-vaccine/
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
* As much as we value your physical health, your spiritual health is so much more precious. We live on this earth for a moment, but then it is eternity...
Where do you stand with God?
God has revealed Himself in His Word, the Bible. He is righteous and cannot stand sin. None of us are righteous because we have all sinned. God in His mercy, sent His only Son to die in our place, take our punishment and make a way for us to be reconciled to Him. Jesus Christ rose from the dead and is alive today. That means there is hope! He can set you free and make you new if you call on Him, repent and put your trust in Him. It is not too late! God is good and He said that He will never turn away anyone who comes to Him.
Free New Testaments available to all at http://free2shine.net
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