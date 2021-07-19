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Victory! David Stephan Defeats Canadian Government and Fake News
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70 views • July 19, 2021
They killed his son and blamed it on him, putting him through nine years of trials while concealing evidence and doing everything to destroy him. In the end, he defeated them all – with his honesty, courage, patience, and faith. David Stephan has shown us by personal example that evil can be defeated if you truly believe in the good and commit to fight for it.
Story at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/victory-david-stephan-defeats-canadian-government/.
Story at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/victory-david-stephan-defeats-canadian-government/.
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