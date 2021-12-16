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Silent War Ep. 6144: The Great Reset is Failing. From Fake Aliens to Political Demons, Vax Mutiny
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132 views • December 16, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War:
Biden admits finally “The Struggle is No Longer About Who Gets to Vote… It’s About Who Gets to Count the Vote”.
Swarm Of ‘UFOs’ Dart Across California Sky, Days After Pilot Records Fleet Of ‘UFOs’ Flying Over Pacific Ocean?
In Denmark a Former Minister is to Be Sent to Prison for 60 Days for ... Opposing Child Marriages.
Noted Cardiologist Blasts the FDA For Downplaying Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Approving Experimental Jab For Children – Says An “Extraordinary Number” of Young People Will End Up With “PERMANENT Heart Damage”.
Salvation Army Faces Holiday Shortages After Telling White Donors to Face Their Racism.
Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case To Avoid Life In Prison.
the Black Hammer Organization has Formed a Coalition With Proud Boys to Stand ‘Against Fauci’s Mandate and the Left’.
Amtrak Suspends Vaccine Mandate Days After Shutting Down Routes Over Staff Shortages.
Democrat Adam Schiff doctored text messages between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan during Monday's Jan. 6 hearings.
All of this, and more.
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"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
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Biden admits finally “The Struggle is No Longer About Who Gets to Vote… It’s About Who Gets to Count the Vote”.
Swarm Of ‘UFOs’ Dart Across California Sky, Days After Pilot Records Fleet Of ‘UFOs’ Flying Over Pacific Ocean?
In Denmark a Former Minister is to Be Sent to Prison for 60 Days for ... Opposing Child Marriages.
Noted Cardiologist Blasts the FDA For Downplaying Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Approving Experimental Jab For Children – Says An “Extraordinary Number” of Young People Will End Up With “PERMANENT Heart Damage”.
Salvation Army Faces Holiday Shortages After Telling White Donors to Face Their Racism.
Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty In Federal Civil Rights Case To Avoid Life In Prison.
the Black Hammer Organization has Formed a Coalition With Proud Boys to Stand ‘Against Fauci’s Mandate and the Left’.
Amtrak Suspends Vaccine Mandate Days After Shutting Down Routes Over Staff Shortages.
Democrat Adam Schiff doctored text messages between Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan during Monday's Jan. 6 hearings.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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