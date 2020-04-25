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At The Right Time
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4 views • April 25, 2020
At the right time… A child is born, a person dies, a slip and fall that changes your life forever, where you once moved around without a care in the world now have to be attended to for the simple things we all take for granted like putting on your clothes going to the bathroom or even feeding and bathing yourself. In the blink of an eye everything can change either for the worse or even for the better, but can it happen at the right time? Is there such a thing as the right time?
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