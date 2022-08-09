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GODZILLA JEFF ZILLA PRATHER TAKES APART THE "MILITARY MEDIA PHARMA INTELLIGENCE CARTEL"
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
Sid Canoe aka Zidkenu
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43 views • August 09, 2022

"It has destroyed our republic." Jeffrey Prather reveals their plans regarding Pelosi Taiwan Indonesia and the message to her to get rid of Trump! Team Global Freedom takes on the Deep State.  What a battle! With Ann Vandersteel...

Music fools the censor algorithms. You can see the full original video here:  https://www.brighteon.com/da707c1c-202f-42f9-881e-ab265fe7df7d

Watch "Prather Point" Live on Brighteon.tv every Friday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am est

Go to JeffreyPrather.com

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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