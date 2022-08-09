GODZILLA JEFF ZILLA PRATHER TAKES APART THE "MILITARY MEDIA PHARMA INTELLIGENCE CARTEL"

"It has destroyed our republic." Jeffrey Prather reveals their plans regarding Pelosi Taiwan Indonesia and the message to her to get rid of Trump! Team Global Freedom takes on the Deep State. What a battle! With Ann Vandersteel...

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