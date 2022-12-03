Ellen White-s Amazing Vision of Civil War Mark Finley

-Ellen White had many prophetic visions from God. In this video Pastor Mark Finley goes to the exact location of the vision and explains how an angel from Heaven came down to affect the outcome of the Manassas Battle during the Civil War.
➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365
💗DONATE through HopeLives365 website http://bit.ly/Donate_to_HopeLives365
➤QUESTIONS- Post in the comments section of this video
➤Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/HopeLives365/
➤Twitter- https://twitter.com/HopeLives365
➤Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/hopelives365/
➤HopeLives365 t-shirts and merchandise https://teespring.com/stores/hopelive...
➤Website- https://hopelives365.com/
➤Bible Course Website- https://hopelives365biblestudy.com/
►All materials in these videos are used for educational purposes and fall within the guidelines of fair use. No copyright infringement intended.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.