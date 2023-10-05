Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE - How Do You Function As President In The Swarm of Corruption. - With Greg Reece
What is happening
Published 20 hours ago

Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD. Inventor of Email.

Streamed on:Oct 4, 2:08 pm EDT
NewsRepublican Politics

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares with Greg Reece how a revolutionary president would function amidst the swarm of corruption in Washington DC.

Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/president-in-the-swarm-of-corruption/

