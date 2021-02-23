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The Animatrix (2003)
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17 views • February 23, 2021
From the creators of The Matrix and blockbuster producer Joel Silver (Lethal Weapon series) comes this ground-breaking feature-length collection of nine original short films. Inspired by the visionary action and innovative storytelling of the Matrix trilogy, The Animatrix melds state-of-the-art CG animation and Japanese Anime in feature-quality shorts by seven world-renowned directors. Delve deep into the heart of The Matrix through visually stunning and emotionally resonant stories that reveal new details, including the war between humans and machines which led to the creation of the Matrix. Featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves (The Devil's Advocate, Speed) and Carrie-Anne Moss (Chocolat, Memento). Winner of the 2003 Annie Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Animation Home Entertainment Production.
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