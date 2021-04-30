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US Senate Hearing on Ivermectin – Pierre Kory – Dec 8th, 2020
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40 views • April 30, 2021
In this video Dr Pierre Kory presents the case for immediate use of the safe drug Ivermectin for prophlaxis and treatment of COVID-19. Along with Prof. Paul Merrick and others, he has researched repurposing well-known drugs and protocols to develop effective treatments. After 9 months of research they have mountains of data from around the world showing that if you take Ivermectin, you will not get sick from COVID.
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