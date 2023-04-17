Create New Account
NATO nation sends fighter jets to Kyiv as 'deadly' Russian warplanes rule Ukrainian skies
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago |
Russian fighter jets are ruling the Ukrainian skies as Kyiv’s defence systems are reportedly running out of missiles to counter Moscow. This is why the Ukrainian government has been pleading with its western backers for jets. The relief for Kyiv is that, after Poland, now Slovakia has come to their rescue. Slovakia, a NATO state, has handed over all 13 promised MiG-29 jets to Ukraine. This comes at a time when Poland has been granted permission by Germany to send five Mikoyan MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Watch this report for more.

Mirrored - Hindustan Times

ukrainenatoslovakiamig-29s

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
