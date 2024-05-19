RT News May 19, 2024 6AM GMT

May 19, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Police clash with protesters in Tel Aviv as thousands rally against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. All while the looming threat of mutiny casts a shadow over Netanyahu’s government. Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China sees Beijing roll out the red carpet, with the Chinese and Russian leaders signing more strategic deals, mapping the way towards a multipolar world. In one week Russian forces take over more territory than Kiev throughout its whole praised counteroffensive. Putin says Moscow has no plans to capture Ukrainian second largest city of Kharkov. The gunman who seriously wounded Slovak Prime Minister Fico and opposed the government’s policy of refusing to arm Ukraine, has reportedly pleaded guilty in court.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.