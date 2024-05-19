RT News May 19, 2024 6AM GMT

May 19, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









Police clash with protesters in Tel Aviv as thousands rally against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. All while the looming threat of mutiny casts a shadow over Netanyahu’s government. Vladimir Putin’s state visit to China sees Beijing roll out the red carpet, with the Chinese and Russian leaders signing more strategic deals, mapping the way towards a multipolar world. In one week Russian forces take over more territory than Kiev throughout its whole praised counteroffensive. Putin says Moscow has no plans to capture Ukrainian second largest city of Kharkov. The gunman who seriously wounded Slovak Prime Minister Fico and opposed the government’s policy of refusing to arm Ukraine, has reportedly pleaded guilty in court.