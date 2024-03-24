Online Harms Act (C-63) with Barry Bussey and Josh Dehaas

DONATE: https://v-kolmedia.kindful.com/





The Federal Minister of Justice has tabled Bill C-63, legislation to enact the Online Harms Act.





The first reading was on February 24th, 2024.





The act would create a tribunal whereby Canadians could report other Canadians who they feel may say something hateful that could cause harm to another person or group of people.





Similar legislation existed previously and was removed by the Harper government because of abuses.





If C-63 is passed, anonymous complaints could be filed with a tribunal, and those who are accused could be ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the complainant and to the government of Canada….all for something they might say.





Lawyers Barry Bussey and Josh Dehaas are here to discuss the details of the act and the possible implications.





Barry Bussey is the founder of First Freedoms Foundation, and Josh Dehaas serves as legal counsel for the Canadian Constitution Foundation.





Both these nonprofit organizations serve Canadians through advocacy and litigation to protect our constitutional rights and freedoms, not the least of which is freedom of thought, belief, faith, and speech.





Thanks for joining us for this very important discussion.





Please like, share, follow and/or subscribe.









____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate





____________________________









If you want to ensure you never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join













FIND US AT:









Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/





Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC





YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv





Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene





Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene





Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv





Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv





Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv





Gab: https://gab.com/faytene













#faytene #canada #tBillC63 #onlineharms #firstfreedomsfoundation #canadianconstitutionfoundation



