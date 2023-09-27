Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The COVID vaccines are NOT safe, no one should take them, says Peter McCullough, MD
channel image
The Prisoner
8774 Subscribers
Shop now
168 views
Published 21 hours ago

“The COVID-19 vaccines are NOT safe for human use.” “NO ONE  [should] take another shot.” “Probably state by state,  will remove [the vaccines]  off the market if the Federal government doesn’t do so.” “It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen  all over the world.” “The W.H.O. is standing behind these vaccines…” “The European Union,  the United States  [and others] should all  pull out of the W.H.O.”

Peter McCullough, MD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Peter McCullough, MD's full speech is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3i8sh6-dr.-peter-mcculloughs-speech-at-the-european-union-parliament-september-13-.html

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

Keywords
european parliamentstrasbourgcovid vaxxpeter mccullough md

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket