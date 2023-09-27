The COVID vaccines are NOT safe, no one should take them, says Peter McCullough, MD

“The COVID-19 vaccines are NOT safe for human use.” “NO ONE [should] take another shot.” “Probably state by state, will remove [the vaccines] off the market if the Federal government doesn’t do so.” “It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen all over the world.” “The W.H.O. is standing behind these vaccines…” “The European Union, the United States [and others] should all pull out of the W.H.O.”
Peter McCullough, MD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Peter McCullough, MD's full speech is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3i8sh6-dr.-peter-mcculloughs-speech-at-the-european-union-parliament-september-13-.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
