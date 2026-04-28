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Get Rid of Empire or Go Broke - Ron Paul Liberty Report, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Get rid of empire or go broke - Ron Paul, April 27, 2026

“You can’t keep ignoring” the $40T elephant in the room that is US federal debt, the former Texas congressman said in a clip from his latest podcast posted to X.

👉 As the US approaches the tipping point, it can’t keep spending on both guns and butter – the warfare state and the welfare state, simultaneously.

💬 “One will have to go. Get rid of the Empire. Close all the foreign bases. Bring all the troops home. The duty of the American military is to defend America,” Paul urged.

📌 Unfortunately for Americans, Trump and his tech bros buddies seem to have chosen violence, including a $1.5T defense budget and some kind of hyper-militarized techno-fascist political dystopia agenda.

Full Episode, RonPaulLibertyReport: 

Why the Debt cannot be Ignored!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0D6U0BEK2fI

Adding: 

🤡💰 'Golden opportunity' — Lockheed profits from killing Iranian girls, Americans pay

💬 “This is a golden opportunity right now based on who's in government,” Lockheed Martin CEO Jim Taiclet told investors — effectively selling the US-Israeli war on Iran.

💵 And the checks are massive. The US is pushing a $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget — up $445 billion — while cutting $73 billion from housing, healthcare and education. Guns get funded. People get cut.

👉 As Max Blumenthal points out (on an X post, April 26), this “opportunity” has a body count. Dozens of Iranian girls were killed and wounded when the US bombed a volleyball game in Lamerd, Iran.

🛡 Lockheed isn’t just cashing in — it’s protected. Contracts now guarantee the company “will not be harmed” even if projects are canceled. Profits without risk. War without consequences — at least for them.

🤥 And this is happening under a president who promised no new wars and lower military spending.

☠️ Instead: bigger budgets, new wars — and the defense industry cashing in.



@geopolitics_prime

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