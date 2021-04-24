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CDC/FDA Document States they DO NOT Even Have Samples of COVID-19. (Document from August 2020)
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170 views • April 24, 2021
This is pretty horrific. The CDC/FDA state themselves that they do NOT have any samples of "COVID-19" SARS-Cov2.
The document also states that rRT-PCR Tests do NOT detect "COVID1-19". They do not even have samples of "infected" cells, never-mind isolated & purified.
It also states that oral swabs can be used for their tests that prove nothing. This is incredibly disturbing.
Document here:
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
The document also states that rRT-PCR Tests do NOT detect "COVID1-19". They do not even have samples of "infected" cells, never-mind isolated & purified.
It also states that oral swabs can be used for their tests that prove nothing. This is incredibly disturbing.
Document here:
https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
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