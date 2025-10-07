The Rest of the Story – Dr. Remington Nevin

Dr. Remington Nevin, St. Clair County Medical Director, explains the recent controversy regarding the school health clinics, the difference between public health and primary care, and his goals and vision to refocus the Health Department on core principles of prevention, safety and policy making.

