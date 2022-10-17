CIA MK-Ultra Survivor Cathy O’Brien: The Globalists Are Losing Control and Desperate!

As a young sexually abused child Cathy O’Brien was sold by her abusive father into Project Monarch, one of the 149 known sub-projects of the CIA’s MK-Ultra experiments that began in 1953. These secret programs (which used techniques discovered by the Nazis), were initiated in an effort to better understand and utilize mind control. As a mind controlled slave in the elite’s Project Monarch program, Cathy was exposed to many famous world leaders at the national and international level. According to her, the COVID-19 plandemic is an MK-Ultra trauma based mind control operation being used on a global scale to usher in the globalists authoritarian technocratic New World Order/Great Reset. Thankfully, things aren't going quite as planned.
(Oct 11, 2022) Full 90 minute interview by Seth Holehouse: https://rumble.com/v1nilou-was-covid-19-a-mass-mind-control-operation-cathy-obrien-interview-cia-mk-ul.html
2022 documentary - "Trance: The Cathy O'Brien Story: https://www.brighteon.com/eefa149f-8068-44a0-84f9-7afc8933e1be
Seth Holehouse's "Man in America" website: https://maninamerica.com/
