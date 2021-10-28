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LGBTQIA+ = We Come For Your Children... Part 3 [28.10.2021]
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132 views • October 28, 2021
Original: Who Are These People!? 2
Today we explore how to make a hit record without having any talent
What's really depressing is not that these people exist, is that they have got millions of followers.
47,923 views Oct 28, 2021
joeybtoonz
543K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bCpV3Tsq9SI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzK4LJkDl73MQMbr8Lrcww
Today we explore how to make a hit record without having any talent
What's really depressing is not that these people exist, is that they have got millions of followers.
47,923 views Oct 28, 2021
joeybtoonz
543K subscribers
https://youtu.be/bCpV3Tsq9SI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCzK4LJkDl73MQMbr8Lrcww
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