Maid in Canada
christompkins
Published Yesterday |

MAiD in Canada - #NewWorldNextWeek


The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0

SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw504/

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN and the WEF are teaming up to bring you the climate lockdown-ready 15-minute city of the future; Canadians are being euthanized by their government; and a nurse who injected thousands of patients with saline instead of covid vaxx walks free.

Keywords
suicidecanadadepopmaid

