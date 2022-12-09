MAiD in Canada - #NewWorldNextWeek



This week on the New World Next Week: the UN and the WEF are teaming up to bring you the climate lockdown-ready 15-minute city of the future; Canadians are being euthanized by their government; and a nurse who injected thousands of patients with saline instead of covid vaxx walks free.