In 1931, Aldous Huxley imagined a ‘negative utopia’—a world where human beings were no longer the masters of their tools. Science, technology, and social organization had stopped serving people… and started governing them. At the time, Huxley called it fiction. Later, he warned that his ‘prophecies’ were arriving faster than expected. Today, that warning is resurrected in a modern argument—one that says the next great political revolution won’t arrive with tanks in the streets, but with apps, sensors, and seamless systems that feel like convenience right up until the moment they become control.