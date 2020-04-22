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The Teachings of Jesus - The Greatest command
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6 views • April 22, 2020
Who is obeying this greatest command of Jesus? What did he command us to do in order to love God and others? If we love him we will keep his commands, will you choose to? Or will you choose to follow those who are choosing to disobey Jesus? Time will tell...
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