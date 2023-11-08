Create New Account
Israel, Rothschild & 15 Minute Cities: Zionist War On Christianity & Humanity
Published Yesterday

MIRRORED from SyrianGirlpartisan

Nov 7, 2023 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE8vLqUt4pA&ab_channel=SyrianGirlpartisan

Syrian Girl on Infowars discussing Israel's Rothschild origins. Gaza as the world’s first 15-minute city and the Zionist war on Christianity and humanity.

humanitychristianityisraelrothschildzionist war15 minute cities

