Israel, Rothschild & 15 Minute Cities: Zionist War On Christianity & Humanity

MIRRORED from SyrianGirlpartisan
Nov 7, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WE8vLqUt4pA&ab_channel=SyrianGirlpartisan
Syrian Girl on Infowars discussing Israel's Rothschild origins. Gaza as the world’s first 15-minute city and the Zionist war on Christianity and humanity.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.