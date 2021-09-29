TANKS! MY FIRST WAR THUNDER VIDEO LEVEL 1 LESSONS AND GAMEPLAY

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Part 1 in a series of learning to play and have fun at War Thunder, I am uploading these here as a diversion from all the madness and politics. I also have a channel for that but am starting out on the light side. The game is truly free to download and play. No gimmicks and I cover the good and bad in my series.