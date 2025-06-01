© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥🇺🇦 This is the third confirmed strike from yesterday on Ukrainian UAV positions in Sumy region.
Footage shows an Iskander missile with a cluster warhead hitting a UAV launch site and operator positions near Krolevets, Sumy region.
According sources, the strike destroyed:
- 2 mobile UAV launchers
- 3 control antennas
- 2 UAV launch tubes
- Around 15 kamikaze drones
- Up to 10 Ukrainian UAV operators
The site was reportedly used to launch fixed-wing drones targeting Rylsk and other cities in Russia’s Kursk region. Drones launched from the site crashed within Ukrainian territory.