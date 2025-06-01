💥🇺🇦 This is the third confirmed strike from yesterday on Ukrainian UAV positions in Sumy region.

Footage shows an Iskander missile with a cluster warhead hitting a UAV launch site and operator positions near Krolevets, Sumy region.

According sources, the strike destroyed:

- 2 mobile UAV launchers

- 3 control antennas

- 2 UAV launch tubes

- Around 15 kamikaze drones

- Up to 10 Ukrainian UAV operators

The site was reportedly used to launch fixed-wing drones targeting Rylsk and other cities in Russia’s Kursk region. Drones launched from the site crashed within Ukrainian territory.