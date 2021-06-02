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Kamala Harris' joke falls flat at Naval Academy graduation
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180 views • June 02, 2021
Former Ambassador Ric Grenell comments on Kamala Harris' treatment by the media over the course of her career leading up to being in the Biden administration, and reacts to 'jokes' made by she and President Biden at the Naval Academy graduation which didn't get responses they may have hoped for. - via Cortes & Pellegrino with Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax.
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