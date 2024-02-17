RFK Jr's Position on Trans Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports

WNBA Star Angel McCoughtry Asks RFK Jr for His Position on Trans Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports

“I don’t think somebody who is born a biological male should be competing in consequential women’s sports…We all should have compassion for people who have gender dysphoria…and we need to end any kind of bullying, but there’s also common sense that says a male who’s born male who has these biological advantages should not be able to compete in female sports.”