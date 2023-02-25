U.S. GOVERNMENT: CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE, PART 7 OF 13, 9/11 ─ THE MAGIC PLANES

-- Morgan Reynolds and Rick Rajter (engineer): "In a violent encounter between an aluminum plane weighing 140 tons and a steel tower weighing 500,000 tons, the plane of course would . . . [be] crushed. . . . A plane flying into a WTC tower should crumple, break up, and scatter pieces everywhere. The only issue is the exact pattern of destruction the building would wreak on its intruder."

Ted Aranda

https://www.raftd.org/