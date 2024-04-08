Biden All But DEMANDS a Yellow Star on Jewish-Made Products From the West Bank

Glenn Beck





Apr 8, 2024





The Biden administration is now weighing whether to change the way products made by Jews in Judea and Samaria (AKA the West Bank) are labeled. The rule would force these products to state that they were made in the West Bank, instead of in Israel, allegedly as a way to make boycotting them easier. But who's vote is this buying? Maybe, Glenn says, it's the vote of the pro-Palestinian Muslims in Dearborn, Michigan, who have been organizing anti-American protests featuring chants of "death to America." "We are on the side of evil," Glenn says, if our government continues down this path.





