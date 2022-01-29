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Newsmax Story on Canadian Truck Convoy
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252 views • January 29, 2022
From Newsmax Live With Laura-Lynn
A convoy of trucks around 43 miles long are on there way to Ottawa to send a message to Prime Minister Trudeau. Trudeau believe it or not calls these people racists and terrorists. Typical elite globalist response and the real terrorist is the devil himself the demoncrat, libtard, vaccine vendetta, Trudeau.
Go truckers go!
A convoy of trucks around 43 miles long are on there way to Ottawa to send a message to Prime Minister Trudeau. Trudeau believe it or not calls these people racists and terrorists. Typical elite globalist response and the real terrorist is the devil himself the demoncrat, libtard, vaccine vendetta, Trudeau.
Go truckers go!
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