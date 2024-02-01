Create New Account
Silence is Consent: A 2024 Pandemic is Already Planned? - Todd Callender
Liberty Monks Podcast
Attorney Todd Callender returns to the Liberty Monks to warn the world of another planned pandemic for 2024 and to encourage the population to not sit idly by this time and fight the corrupt governments of the New World Order.⁠


Todd Callender⁠ is an American lawyer. He has worked in the disability, health and life insurance industry for more than 20 years and focuses on the international convergence of biomedical, morbidity and mortality risks in the global legal context. He is currently serving as lead plaintiff’s counsel in the ongoing federal litigation relating to the compulsory Covid vaccination of members in the US Armed Services. ⁠⁠


