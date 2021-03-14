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“Let Us Put Up a Fight Against the Tools of Madness”
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40 views • March 14, 2021
“Let Us Put Up a Fight Against the Tools of Madness”
English Lyrics
Refrain:
We still want
To keep on dancing
See our minds entwine our bodies
Spend our lives on a chord grid
Refrain x2
We are passing birds
Neither meek nor mild
We don’t swear allegiance
To dawn under any circumstances
We’ve come to break the silence
When at night on TV
Our lordship has spoken
To announce the sentence
We show our irreverence
But still with elegance
Refrain x2
Working, buying the daily grind
Lockdowns and restrictions
Nonsense on prescription
Shame on the thinker
Shame on the dancer
Each authoritarian step
Each reeking security measure
Ruins our hope and confidence
They keep increasing the pressure
To contain our conscience
Refrain x2
Let’s not be impressed
By these unreasonable requests
That sell fear in profusion
Let’s keep them at a distance
Causing distress in excess
For the sake of our mental existence
Social and environmental health
For our smiles and our mind
Let us put up a fight
Against the tools of madness
Refrain x4
English Lyrics
Refrain:
We still want
To keep on dancing
See our minds entwine our bodies
Spend our lives on a chord grid
Refrain x2
We are passing birds
Neither meek nor mild
We don’t swear allegiance
To dawn under any circumstances
We’ve come to break the silence
When at night on TV
Our lordship has spoken
To announce the sentence
We show our irreverence
But still with elegance
Refrain x2
Working, buying the daily grind
Lockdowns and restrictions
Nonsense on prescription
Shame on the thinker
Shame on the dancer
Each authoritarian step
Each reeking security measure
Ruins our hope and confidence
They keep increasing the pressure
To contain our conscience
Refrain x2
Let’s not be impressed
By these unreasonable requests
That sell fear in profusion
Let’s keep them at a distance
Causing distress in excess
For the sake of our mental existence
Social and environmental health
For our smiles and our mind
Let us put up a fight
Against the tools of madness
Refrain x4
Keywords
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