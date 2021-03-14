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“Let Us Put Up a Fight Against the Tools of Madness”
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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40 views • March 14, 2021
“Let Us Put Up a Fight Against the Tools of Madness”
English Lyrics
Refrain:

We still want
To keep on dancing
See our minds entwine our bodies
Spend our lives on a chord grid

Refrain x2

We are passing birds
Neither meek nor mild
We don’t swear allegiance
To dawn under any circumstances
We’ve come to break the silence

When at night on TV
Our lordship has spoken
To announce the sentence
We show our irreverence
But still with elegance

Refrain x2

Working, buying the daily grind
Lockdowns and restrictions
Nonsense on prescription
Shame on the thinker
Shame on the dancer

Each authoritarian step
Each reeking security measure
Ruins our hope and confidence
They keep increasing the pressure
To contain our conscience

Refrain x2

Let’s not be impressed
By these unreasonable requests
That sell fear in profusion
Let’s keep them at a distance
Causing distress in excess

For the sake of our mental existence
Social and environmental health
For our smiles and our mind
Let us put up a fight
Against the tools of madness

Refrain x4
Keywords
politicscurrenteventslockdowns
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