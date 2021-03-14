“Let Us Put Up a Fight Against the Tools of Madness”

English Lyrics

Refrain:



We still want

To keep on dancing

See our minds entwine our bodies

Spend our lives on a chord grid



Refrain x2



We are passing birds

Neither meek nor mild

We don’t swear allegiance

To dawn under any circumstances

We’ve come to break the silence



When at night on TV

Our lordship has spoken

To announce the sentence

We show our irreverence

But still with elegance



Refrain x2



Working, buying the daily grind

Lockdowns and restrictions

Nonsense on prescription

Shame on the thinker

Shame on the dancer



Each authoritarian step

Each reeking security measure

Ruins our hope and confidence

They keep increasing the pressure

To contain our conscience



Refrain x2



Let’s not be impressed

By these unreasonable requests

That sell fear in profusion

Let’s keep them at a distance

Causing distress in excess



For the sake of our mental existence

Social and environmental health

For our smiles and our mind

Let us put up a fight

Against the tools of madness



Refrain x4