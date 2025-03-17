Dr W.B. Clarke : "I never saw a case of cancer in an unvaccinated person" (1936)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
They've been telling us for years that doctors are nothing but drug pushers, listen to the end too as he explains doctors whistleblowing as far back as 1936, saying they'd never seen a case of cancer in an unjabbed person!
Presented by Eustace Mullins
Source @Truth Hunter
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/