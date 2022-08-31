The FBI Interfered with the Election- Fascism of the Democrats + Hunting the Corruption

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The FBI knew full well, prior to the election, that the Hunter Biden laptop had to be legitimate. They refused to disseminate the information, authenticate it publicly, and even warned social media companies, knowing that the Trump campaign likely had in its possession a copy of the laptop, that Russian disinformation was about to go main stream. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, along with Twitter, promptly denied distribution of the story, along with the corporate media calling it Russian disinformation.This isn't abridgment of first amendment rights by the government, and a fascistic merger of corporation and state.
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