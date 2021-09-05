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How Soros destroyed Georgia [Chinese subtitle] 索羅斯是如何搞垮一個國家的——以玫瑰革命後的喬治亞為例
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10 views • September 05, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Real results of Soros' Liberal Democracy〉，頻道「Alt-Info」，2019年5月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhpoS_Y1TWs
原影片出處：〈Real results of Soros' Liberal Democracy〉，頻道「Alt-Info」，2019年5月9日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhpoS_Y1TWs
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