OUT OF A DARK HOLE ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-DEC 28 2025

Preacher Testifies of the Spiritual Enemies That Had Him Beaten Low; the Same Spirits (of Anger, Divination, Slumber, Seducing...) Relentlessly Prey Upon the Christian's Old Nature. BUT By the Grace of God, We Are What We Are. We Must Re-fix Our Eyes Upon Jesus (Saviour in So Many Ways) and Then We Can Appreciate the Handfuls On Purpose That He Drops in Our Path.