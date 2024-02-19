The New [Chemical] Abortionists - APPENDIX C.

We finished recording Chapter IX of A TIME TO KILL by Rev. Michael Bray last night.
Now only the appendices remain. The MP3s may be downloaded at these links:
All the above should be downloadable now. The appendices (below) will be dead links until I finish them
Jonathan W. O'Toole
P.S. Regarding my domain "EUGENICIDE," Edwin Black expounds the concept here with reference to the devil's whore, subhuman dæmoness Maggie Sanger: https://theedwinblackshow.com/margaret-sanger-planned-parenthood-and-eugenicide-america
