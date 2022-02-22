X22 REPORT- Durham Has Only Scraped The Surface, Peace Through Strength

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Durham Has Only Scraped The Surface, Peace Through Strength
The [DS] is having a very difficult time with Truth Social, they are in panic mode. Putin just ran circles around the Biden administration, Putin just established peace and took another piece of Ukraine away from the [DS]. Durham has only scraped the surface, he will produce more information that goes much deeper. Devolution is moving forward, the military is the only way and the military is in control.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.