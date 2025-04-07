Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 7 April 2025

👮‍♂️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Belgorod direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted damage on units of two mechanised brigades, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and one territorial defence brigade close to Miropolskoye, Prokhody, Veliky Prikol, and Osoyevka (Sumy region).

▪️ The enemy lost more than 85 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles.

🚩 As a result of the resolute actions the Zapad Group of Forces, Katerinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) has been liberated.

🔥 Russiantroops hit manpower and military hardware of two mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Kondrashovka, Kupyansk, Shiykovka (Kharkov region), Novoye, and Kirovsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy lost up to 215 troops, three artillery guns, one electronic warfare station, and one ammunition depot.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical position. Seven mechanised brigades of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade were engaged near Seversk, Minkovka, Chasov Yar, Konstantinovka, Artem, Kalinovo, and Tarasovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The enemy sustained losses of up to 300 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 22 motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, two ammunition depots, and two materiel depots.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, two infantry brigades, one airborne brigade, one assault brigade, one UAV brigade, one assault regiment, one regiment of unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and one National Guard brigade near Yelizavetovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk, Zverevo, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Lenina, Novosergeyevka, Kotlyanovka, and Bogdanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The Ukrainian armed formations sustained losses of up to 440 troops, one tank, and three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured vehicle. Seven motor vehicles, three field artillery guns, and one ammunition depot were also neutralised.

↗️ Elements of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing into the depth of enemy defences. They inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade near Poddubnoye, Komar, Burlatskoye, and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ AFU losses amounted to up to 140 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns, including one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.

📍 The Dnepr Group's units improved the tactical situation. They hit units of one mechanised brigade, one mountain assault brigade, two coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Novodanilovka, Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, and Ponyatovka (Kherson region).

▪️Up to 70 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation have hit command posts of unmanned aerial vehicles, missile and artillery depots, as well as clusters of AFU manpower and hardware in 137 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 95 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 Since the beginning of the special military operation, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised:

▫️ 660 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 50,177 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 22,710 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,534 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 23,320 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 33,750 units of special military vehicles.