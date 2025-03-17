BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - 'Government' - The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed by Etienne de la Boetie 2
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
279 views • 1 month ago

"'Government' - The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!" by Etienne de la Boetie 2 is a provocative manifesto challenging the legitimacy and necessity of government, arguing that it functions as an inter-generational organized crime system designed to control and exploit society . Boetie critiques the indoctrination perpetuated through government schools, controlled curriculums, military/police glorification and media monopolies, which condition people to accept government authority. He asserts that true freedom can be achieved through voluntary interactions, free markets and decentralized systems, rejecting the need for rulers or coercive structures. The book offers practical solutions, such as privatizing education, supporting local economies and leveraging blockchain and crypto technologies for digital liberty. Boetie encourages readers to free themselves from mental conditioning and inspire others, fostering a chain reaction toward a freer, self -organized society. Ultimately, the book serves as both a critique of oppressive systems and a call to action for individuals to reclaim their autonomy and build a better world.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Related videos
