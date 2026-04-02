SSPX Pilgrims BANNED From Entering Shrine, While Pope Welcomes Anglicans

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SHOCKING: SSPX BANNED from Shrine Church in Italy just to say prayers, freemasonic hit squads hit mainstream media, Bishop Barron says 'Judas might NOT be in hell', and Pope Leo congratulates new female pro-abortion & pro-LGBT 'Archbishop of Canterbury' | Faith & Reason 👀
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Confusion
“...they receive not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. Therefore, God shall send them the operation of error, to believe lying: that all may be judged who have not believed the truth, but have consented to iniquity." - 2 Thessalonians 2: 10-11