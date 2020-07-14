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President Trump Must Shutdown Child Sex Trafficking To Defeat The Deep State - War Room Full Show
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19 views • July 14, 2020
Infowars releases the identity of Q! Major news to cover on the Monday broadcast of what is sure to be a busy week. News is covered from the President Commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, to the latest restrictions to freedoms and propaganda being spread in the name of COVID, to the Ghislaine Maxwell tapes allegedly featuring major names and parties of influential Americans and others. Tyler Nixon briefly joins to explain the latest in Roger Stone’s legal situation. Owen Shroyer takes calls in the entire third hour. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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