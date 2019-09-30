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Ozone (O3) Nasal & Sinus Treatment | How To Treat Sinus Infection at Home
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373 views • September 30, 2019
Ozone (O3) nasal and sinus treatment. How to treat sinus infection at home. Learn more at http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
Ozone (O3) Nasal & Sinus Treatment: Before you consider to buy this ozone generator please watch all videos below. You will learn why and how to use Ozone for rectal insufflations, wound healing, infectious diseases, and general use to support your immune system. We will show you how to set up your device and how to use it safely.
Effects of Ozone O3
The main effects of Ozone (O3) are that it kills pathogens like virus, bacteria, mold, yeast, and fungi. It is commonly used for industrial air purification. Medically applied O3 also affects solid tumors and floating cancer stem cells in the blood.
The tiny amount of Ozone that is used during a treatment will not clean all of the patient's blood, it rather kills the pathogens that directly get in contact with O3 and these dead cells then act as a vaccine which stimulates your immune system to attack the pathogen.
As soon as Ozone has reacted with any of the pathogens it converts into O2 – Oxygen which is used by the mitochondria of all other cells. Ozone is an oxidative treatment which increases oxygen uptake into the blood.
Shop Truly Heal Products: http://trulyheal.com/shop/
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
**** FOLLOW US: ****
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trulyhealnow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrulyHeal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MAXawareness
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
Ozone (O3) Nasal & Sinus Treatment: Before you consider to buy this ozone generator please watch all videos below. You will learn why and how to use Ozone for rectal insufflations, wound healing, infectious diseases, and general use to support your immune system. We will show you how to set up your device and how to use it safely.
Effects of Ozone O3
The main effects of Ozone (O3) are that it kills pathogens like virus, bacteria, mold, yeast, and fungi. It is commonly used for industrial air purification. Medically applied O3 also affects solid tumors and floating cancer stem cells in the blood.
The tiny amount of Ozone that is used during a treatment will not clean all of the patient's blood, it rather kills the pathogens that directly get in contact with O3 and these dead cells then act as a vaccine which stimulates your immune system to attack the pathogen.
As soon as Ozone has reacted with any of the pathogens it converts into O2 – Oxygen which is used by the mitochondria of all other cells. Ozone is an oxidative treatment which increases oxygen uptake into the blood.
Shop Truly Heal Products: http://trulyheal.com/shop/
http://O3academy.com/
**** GET YOUR O3 POWER BUNDLE: ****
Ozone Shop: https://healthytobe.com/product/o3-po...
**** FOLLOW US: ****
Website: http://O3academy.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/trulyhealnow
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TrulyHeal
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/O3academy/
Google Plus: https://plus.google.com/+MAXawareness
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