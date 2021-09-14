Gen. Mark Milley, Traitor For China!!, 3693

Good evening, I’m still reporting on a new book by Washington Post’s associate editor, Bob Woodward, and their national political editor, Robert Costa, General Mark Milley, the current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has turned traitor in favor of China.



The new book, entitled “Peril” quotes from two secret phone calls Gen. Milley had with his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, that if the United States was about to launch a secret strike against China, he – Gen. Milley – would personally call Gen. Zoucheng to warn him.



The secret calls took place on Oct. 30, 2020, and again on Jan. 8, 2021. This is in the military sense, the very definition of treason and if proven in a military court martial could lead to the death sentence for Gen. Milley.



Quoting from anonymous sources obviously deep within the intelligence community, Gen. Milley said on the call:



“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay. We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”



“General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”



The same day as Gen. Milley’s second call to Gen. Li, Jan. 8, 2021, Nancy Pelosi made a statement that Milley had assured her that he had disabled the President’s authority to launch a nuclear weapon. This, in itself is treasonous conduct as the President is the Commander in Chief, and none of his orders can be countermanded by someone in the military.



Here was Pelosi’s statement:



“This morning, I spoke to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”



Pelosi wrote in a letter. “The situation of this unhinged President could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy.”



So was Pelosi referring to the clearly unstable incoming Joe Biden? No, she was merely trying to build up the excuse for the attack on the United States Capitol on Jan. 6th , led by ANTIFA domestic terrorists and undercover FBI agents to place the blame for the attack on President Trump.



There is no excuse for such behavior on the part of General Milley, and eventually, he must be court-martialed in accordance with military justice.



Last week, 150 former flag officers circulated a petition calling for Milley to resign, but that was before news of the Woodward book came out today.



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.