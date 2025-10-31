Dracula - Crazy Vampire (2001, Game Boy Color)

Dracula - Crazy Vampire is an action-adventure developed by French company Planet Interactive and published by Dreamcatcher Interactive (in North America) and French company Cryo Interactive (in Europe).

The game is based on the Universal Studios Monsters franchise and also features some of the other Universal Studios Monsters. The premise is simply: Dracula wakes up from his sleep and learn that a Grand Inquisitor is going after him. He needs to travel to different countries to gather vampire allies and then face and defeat the inquisitor.

The game is played from a top-down view and has maze like levels. In the first level, you need to find a witch first; she will brief you on the situation and give you your weapon. Before you meat her, you're helpless. Once you have your weapon, you can shoot bats, but only a limited number at a time. An enemy hit by single bat is only stunned for a few seconds. You can movy close to a stunned human enemy in order to suck his blood. This will give you some health back. Non-human enemies cannot be used like this. Any enemy dies after several hits. Apart from shooting, you can only run, and sometimes push an object to solve a small puzzle. Sometimes you need to find items for a character. Apart from these, you can find upgrades for you bat weapon and potions. A potion will erase the damage of one hit. Apart from your health bar, you have got another bar which is depleted by being exposed to sunlight. Once it's empty, being exposed to sunlight will drain your health. The gauge will refill, however, as long as you are in the shadows, and you can also find protective potions which refill, as well.

While you're looking for allies, ff you reach the exit to a level, the level's vampire will automatically join you if you have at least half of your health left. Otherwise, he will refuse. Unfortunately, you have to get all vampires as allies to fight the final boss, and once have passed all elevels, you have to repeat all levels were you did not get an ally, until you have all of them.

