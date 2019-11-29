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New Zealanders - living in trees, car ports, old cars
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38 views • November 29, 2019
"Sometimes I feel like I'm just one social worker on the end of the phone with many others trying to get through a gateway that's impossible. And when I say gateway, I'm talking Housing New Zealand, MSD. There seems to be no empathy."
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