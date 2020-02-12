Mike Johnson CONFIRMS Pelosi Broke the Law When She Ripped Up SOTU Documents!!

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Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit reports, Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) joined Tucker Carlson on Thursday night following Nancy Pelosi’s shameful display on Tuesday night where she ripped up the President’s copies of his State of the Union Address.
See the report here:
https://youtu.be/iFm5sGm-z9A
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https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020...
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