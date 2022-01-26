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TRUTH VS. NEW$ PART 1 (23 JANUARY 2022) WITH DON GRAHN, SCOTT BENNETT, AND HOLLY SEELIGER
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225 views • January 26, 2022
Jim Fetzer


Boris Johnson reverses policy by removing the COVID constraints int he UK, perhaps as a consequence of the Complaint filed with the ICC for genocide, crimes against humanity and crimes of aggression in the UK, where those cited as the defendants include Fauci, Daszak, Bill and Melinda Gates, CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J as well as Boris himself and the presidents of the Rockefeller Foundation and of the World Economic Forum. Moreover, it turns out that the Rothschilds secured patents for COVID-19 monitoring devices in the Netherlands in 2015 and in the US in 2017, which were not to be released to the public until 2020. The British Medical Journals has called for immediate release of all the test and research data used to secure the EUA for Pfizer and Moderna, which the FDA wanted to withhold for 75 years. The failure to pass their election theft bill has left the Democrats desperate to find a way to fend off the bloodbath that is coming their way in the 2022 Midterm Elections, where Biden is supposed to pose as "the Great Emancipator" when he declares the pandemic over and lifts the vax mandates and such. But it will be too little too late.
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childrenconstitutionrussiavaccineukwarukraineboris johnsondeathsprosecutionbillfaucijim fetzermodernaeuainjectionlockdownpfizerastrazenecamelinda gatescovid-19covidkill shotdaszak
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