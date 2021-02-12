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All is Self - Documentary
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24 views • February 12, 2021
Documentary description:
The chaos we see in society is a reflection of the chaos within the minds of human beings. If we wish to heal society, we need to heal ourselves. Our society, and consequently us as individuals, operates on a worldview based in separation, in seeing and feeling ourselves to be separate from nature. This allow us to cause so much destruction to the earth without feeling that we are destroying ourselves. This is what allows us to act with hatred and cause harm to others because we do not see our oneness with them. This is what makes so many of us feel miserable because we feel we are isolated and separate from the whole, and therefore, must live in fear of life.
While, many of us may feel that we are somehow separate from the rest of existence, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Separation is an illusion. In reality, we are far more connected than we could possibly imagine. This film explores the topic of our unity and shows how spiritual traditions around the world have understood this for millennia, and how modern science is beginning to understand it now.
May you realize the the truth of our oneness.
May this truth awaken the love within your heart.
May you experience happiness and freedom here and now.
Credits for this film go to Joseph Kauffman.
Thank you for offering your time and attention in watching this documentary!
Your support is appreciated and if you'd like to support him, you can make a one-time donation to the following link: https://www.paypal.me/josephpkauffman
Or you can become a patron by visiting the link below:
https://www.patreon.com/josephpkauffman
He has a new book "Awake to What Is: Discovering Peace in the Present Moment" for sale here:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08NHMVJLV/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
And a free e-book is here: https://www.conscious-collective.com/free-books
The chaos we see in society is a reflection of the chaos within the minds of human beings. If we wish to heal society, we need to heal ourselves. Our society, and consequently us as individuals, operates on a worldview based in separation, in seeing and feeling ourselves to be separate from nature. This allow us to cause so much destruction to the earth without feeling that we are destroying ourselves. This is what allows us to act with hatred and cause harm to others because we do not see our oneness with them. This is what makes so many of us feel miserable because we feel we are isolated and separate from the whole, and therefore, must live in fear of life.
While, many of us may feel that we are somehow separate from the rest of existence, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Separation is an illusion. In reality, we are far more connected than we could possibly imagine. This film explores the topic of our unity and shows how spiritual traditions around the world have understood this for millennia, and how modern science is beginning to understand it now.
May you realize the the truth of our oneness.
May this truth awaken the love within your heart.
May you experience happiness and freedom here and now.
Credits for this film go to Joseph Kauffman.
Thank you for offering your time and attention in watching this documentary!
Your support is appreciated and if you'd like to support him, you can make a one-time donation to the following link: https://www.paypal.me/josephpkauffman
Or you can become a patron by visiting the link below:
https://www.patreon.com/josephpkauffman
He has a new book "Awake to What Is: Discovering Peace in the Present Moment" for sale here:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B08NHMVJLV/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i0
And a free e-book is here: https://www.conscious-collective.com/free-books
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