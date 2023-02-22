African Solutions For African Problems

Adil Ntshabeleng digs deep into the mindset of black South Africans facing the existential threat to the power grid at ESKOM. He goes beyond the surface to examine the black mindset. A paradigm shift is the only way forward.
