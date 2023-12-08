🌟 Kidney Resilience Spotlight 🌟

🌟 Did you know that our kidneys are true champs, thriving on just 20% function?
🤯 Amy Waterman from UCLA's Transplant Research and Education Center spills the beans on the incredible resilience of these vital organs.
👉 Fun Fact: You can donate one kidney and still be A-OK! That's right, 20% is all you need for a healthy, functioning life. 🌐✨
But, beware! Once you dip below that magic number, kidney troubles might knock on your door, calling for renal replacement therapy like dialysis or a transplant.
